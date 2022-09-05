My life Isn't as Fancy as it Looks, Says Maverick All-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been back in the big time with the Indian cricket team and the right-handed all-rounder has worked tirelessly to get to where he is now after suffering multiple setbacks.

The maverick cricketer recently spoke about his seemingly flamboyant lifestyle and insisted that his life isn’t as fancy as it seems from the outside.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“My life is not that fancy, it looks fancy though, I enjoy my company and family time. Right now my family is not with me, they are at my wife’s place."

Pandya has had a remarkable turnaround in terms of his sporting fortune and has come roaring back into the big time after a series of injuries and resulting surgeries.

Advertisement

He concentrated on his recovery as he took the process very seriously and worked on it with a singular focus. The results are evident for everyone to witness as the nation once again marvels at the gifts of the talented player.

He also revealed that he works with a personal chef who takes care of the his dietary requirements.

“I am not an outgoing person and explore restaurants only when I have to go out and eat. I have a chef who travels with me and takes care of what I eat, keeps a tab on the calories etc."

India’s opening round of the Asia Cup was against arch-rivals Pakistan and Pandya picked the perfect moment to shine.

Advertisement

He was the difference maker in India’s outing against Pakistan as he bowled a brilliant spell claiming 3 wickets for 25 runs and came good with the bat with a quickfire 33 off 17 deliveries.

The maverick cricketer was rested for India’s subsequent game against Hong Kong, which the boys in blue ended up winning by a whooping 40-run margin.

He made his return to the squad as India faced Pakistan in the Super four game on Sunday, but, this time around Pakistan grabbed the victory with just a ball to spare as they achieved their target of 182.

Advertisement

India are set to take on Sri Lanka in their next game of the Super four of the Asia Cup.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here