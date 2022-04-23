My Team is RCB, Have Been Lucky Enough to Meet Virat Kohli a Few Times: Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur captain, Harry Kane spoke on his favourite IPL team and his thoughts on RCB’s performance compared to last year and he believes the team can do wonders this season.

While speaking exclusively with Star Sports about his favourite IPL team, Harry Kane said, “So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time. They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well."

He also spoke about Virat Kohli’s batting and admired him as a person. He expresses how much he enjoys playing cricket and has fun while watching the IPL.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Harry Kane said, “We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun. We enjoy playing cricket, obviously the IPL is on at the moment so we’re enjoying watching that as well. Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see.

