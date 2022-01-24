Nadia Nadim, Footballer Who Fled Afghanistan, Becomes A Qualified Doctor - Read Her Note To 'Haters'

Nadia Nadim wears many hats and the latest one to adorn her enviable career is that of a doctor. The prolific Danish international, with 98 caps under her belt, is now a qualified reconstructive surgeon as well. The 34-year-old is considered to be one of the most influential football players, apart from her great success with Denmark, she also represented both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before departing for NWSL or National Women’s Soccer League’s Racing Louisville FC in the summer.

Nadim made headlines last season after she played a crucial role in PSG lifting the Division 1 title for the first time in their history. The star striker scored 18 goals in 27 games. Off late, it’s not just on the pitch that Nadim excels, as after five years of training in the medical field alongside playing football, she has qualified as a doctor.

Advertisement

Nadim took to social media to share her latest achievement with her 2.5 lakh plus fans on Instagram. She shared a photo collage of herself donning the doctor’s apron - other images show her in various jerseys and the text on the collage read: ‘CONGRATS DOCTOR NADIM.’

‘Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me from day 1, and all the new friends I made along the road. I could not have done it without you, and I will forever be grateful for your support,’ Nadim wrote on Instagram. ‘For the haters, I did it again. Kicked a** and there’s nothing you can do about it,’ she added in her post.

>See her post here:

Nadim’s story of tragedy and triumph is an inspiration to many. She was born in Herat and raised in Afghanistan until her father, an Afghan National Army (ANA) general, was executed by the Taliban. Her family then fled to Denmark, where they initially lived in a refugee camp. It was here that she began her career in football playing for the B52 Aalborg club and Team Viborg. She made her debut with the Danish national team in the 2009 Algarve Cup and since then earned a reputation as a prolific goal scorer. The talismanic forward turned out 99 times for The Red and White, scoring on 38 occasions and also helping them to the final of Euro 2017.

Advertisement

After playing for close to seven years in Denmark, Nadim moved to Manchester City in the 2018 season and made her debut with Manchester City with a 5–2 win over Reading on January 7. Two years later, she signed for Ligue 1, where she was rewarded with the captain’s armband and led the team to their first Division 1 title. She currently plies her trade for American league Racing Louisville FC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.