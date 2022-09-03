Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Nantes will host Paris Saint-Germain for an exciting Ligue 1 encounter on September 3. Nantes hasn’t had the best start to their Ligue 1 campaign. Antoine Kombouare’s side is currently languishing at the 10th position on the standings after taking just six points from their opening five games. Nantes will be looking to capitalize on strong home support and cause an upset when they take on the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. With players like Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in their line-up, few would bet against PSG. However, the highly vaunted side will be mindful of taking anything for granted. A win against Nantes will consolidate PSG’s position as the table-toppers. Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on September 4, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 12:30 am IST, on September 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will be telecast on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV app.

Predicted Line-up:

Nantes Predicted Line-up: Lafont; Fabio, Castelletto, Pallois, Appiah; Moutoussamy, Girotto; Guessand, Blas, Bamba; Mostafa Mohamed

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Neymar, Mbappe

