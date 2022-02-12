>NAP vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Inter Milan: In Serie A action this weekend, a blockbuster fixture is scheduled as league leaders Inter Milan face second-ranked Inter Milan on Saturday, from 22:30 PM IST onwards at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Only a point separates the two sides after Inter lost the Milan derby to AC Milan last week. However, Inter advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after beating Roma 2-0 and will now facer rivals Inter Milan once again. Napoli on the other hand beat Venezia 2-0 away to keep the title race alive. A win for Inter will see the side secure a four-point lead on the table, whereas a win for Napoli will see them at the top with a two-point lead over Inter. A thrilling contest set and fans here can check the NAP vs INT Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

>NAP vs INT Telecast

Advertisement

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV.

>NAP vs INT Live Streaming

The match between NAP vs INT will be live-streamed online on Voot.com.

>NAP vs INT Match Details

The match between INT vs INT will be played on Saturday, February 12, at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The game will start at 22:30 PM (IST).

>NAP vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Edin Dzeko

>Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

>NAP vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

>Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Mario Rui, Juan Jesus

>Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu

>Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Lorenzo Insigne

>Napoli vs Inter Milan probable XI:

>Napoli Predicted Starting line-up: David Ospina (GK), Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

>Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.