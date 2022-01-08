Napoli Sign Manchester United Defender Axel Tuanzebe on Loan

Napoli have completed the signing of Manchester United centre back Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has signed a temporary deal until June 30, 2022 with the Serie A side.

Tuanzebe, who spent last season on loan at English Premier League side Aston Villa, has struggled for game time in Manchester this term.

The England Under-21 international started six league games in 2021-22.

He will now bolster Luciano Spalletti’s side, who are third in Serie A, six points off top, and host Sampdoria on Sunday.

