Napoli vs Ajax Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage

Table toppers Napoli have been in superb form in this season’s Champions League. The Italian football club have managed to remain unbeaten after playing three matches in the European football competition.

Napoli, in their next Champions League fixture, will be up against Ajax. The match between Napoli and Ajax will be played on Wednesday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Naples.

Napoli, in their last Champions League encounter, had clinched a convincing 1-6 victory against Ajax. Napoli’s Italian striker Giacomo Raspadori had scored a brace in that game.

The Dutch football club, on the other hand, have managed to earn only one win so far in this season’s Champions League. Ajax, with three points from as many matches, currently claim third spot in their Champions League group.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Napoli and Ajax; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Napoli (NAP) and Ajax (AJA) will be played?

The Champions League match between Napoli (NAP) and Ajax (AJA) will take place on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Napoli (NAP) vs Ajax (AJA) be played?

The Champions League match between Napoli (NAP) and Ajax (AJA) will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

What time will the Champions League match Napoli (NAP) vs Ajax (AJA) begin?

The Champions League match between Napoli (NAP) and Ajax (AJA) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Napoli (NAP) vs Ajax (AJA) Champions League match?

Napoli (NAP) vs Ajax (AJA) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Napoli (NAP) vs Ajax (AJA) Champions League match?

Napoli (NAP) vs Ajax (AJA) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Napoli vs Ajax Possible Starting XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leo Ostigard, Min-Jae Kim, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Tanguy Ndombele, Hirving Lozano, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvartskhelia

Ajax Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind, Kenneth Taylor, Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Bergwijn

