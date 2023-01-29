Napoli vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Live Football Online And on TV

Napoli will cross swords with AS Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on January 30, Monday. The Partenopei are having a stellar campaign so far as they sit on top of the Serie A table. Napoli have lost only one game in Italy’s top flight this season, winning 16 and drawing two games in 19 matches so far. They are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan in the table and seem unstoppable at the moment.

AS Roma, while not on the same level as Napoli this season, are still having a decent campaign so far. They have won their last three games across all competitions and remain undefeated in their last five matches. Roma sits fifth in the Serie A table with 37 points from 19 games as of writing. A victory could help them make a strong claim for the coveted top four spots.

Jose Mourinho’s men lost out narrowly against Napoli the last time both these sides met. The current league leaders would thus have a slight edge in this fixture, but Roma are more than capable of pulling off an upset.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples.

What time will the Serie A match Napoli vs AS Roma begin?

The Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma will begin at 1:15 am IST, on January 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma?

The Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma?

The Serie A match between Napoli and AS Roma will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Napoli vs AS Roma predicted starting lineup

Napoli Probable Starting XI: Alex Meret, Mario Rui, Kim Min-jae, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Elif Elmas

AS Roma Probable Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Nicola Zalewski, Nemanja Matic, Bryan Cristante, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Tammy Abraham, Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy

