Napoli vs Cremonese Coppa Italia Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Napoli vs Cremonese live?

Napoli will take on Cremonese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on January 18. The Naples-based side are enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment as they sit on top of the Serie A table.

The Partenopei have lost just one game in Italy’s top-tier league this campaign. They are also coming on the heels of a resounding 5-1 victory against Italian giants Juventus. Luciano Spalletti’s men have been working their charm on the pitch.

In comparison, Cremonese are having a tough time in Serie A this time around. They are the only team that is yet to register a victory in Italy’s top league, sitting at the bottom of the table.

Things haven’t been smooth sailing and their defence has been leaky throughout the season. Considering their fine form at the moment, this could be a one-sided affair.

Ahead of the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese will be played on January 18, Wednesday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples.

What time will the Coppa Italia match between Napoli vs Cremonese begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese?

The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese?

The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Cremonese will not be streamed live in India.

Napoli vs Cremonese possible starting XI:

Napoli Probable Starting XI: S Sirigu, B Bereszynski, J Jesus, A Rrahmani, M Olivera, S Lobotka, T Ndombele, H Lozano, G Raspadori, E Elmas, G Simeone

Cremonese Probable Starting XI: M Carnesecchi, J Hendry, M Bianchetti, G Quagliata, L Sernicola, C Pickel, S Meite, E Valeri, C Buonaiuto; F Afena-Gyan, D Ciofani

