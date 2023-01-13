Napoli vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Napoli, buoyed by their prolific goal-scoring ability, are currently at the top of the Serie A points table.

With 39 goals under their belt, Napoli have been the highest-scoring side in the domestic league so far. The team will once again rely on their striking force when they will be up against Juventus on Saturday in Serie A.

The fixture between Napoli and Juventus is scheduled to be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. However, for the hosts, it will not be an easy task to breach the Juventus defence as the side from Turin have so far conceded the least number of goals in the league at 7.

Napoli will head into the fixture after clinching a convincing 0-2 win over Sampdoria in their last match.

Juventus, on the other hand, secured a much-needed 1-0 win over Udinese in their last encounter. Brazilian defender Danillo scored the solitary goal of the match to earn full three points for his side in the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and Juventus will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and Juventus will take place on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Napoli vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Napoli vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match?

Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match?

Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Napoli vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Min-Jae Kim, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Arkadiusz Milik

