NED vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, December 10

The Netherlands side recorded a dominant victory against the USA in the Round of 16 to book a place in the quarter final. The Dutch team opened the scoring with Memphis Depay. Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries also got on the scoresheet for the Netherlands as Haji Wright managed to pull one back for the USA.

This Dutch side have been sturdy at the back coupled with the attacking threat of Cody Gakpo in the FIFA World Cup 2022. They are yet to lose a game in this edition of the World Cup.

Argentina on the other hand started their campaign with a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game. Since then, they have buckled up and defeated a resolute Australian side in their Round of 16 clash.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored for Argentina whereas as Enzo Fernandez own goal helped the Australians to open their goal tally on the day. Messi and Co came painstakingly close to winning the World Cup in 2014 but failed to defeat Germany in the finals.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina will be played on December 10, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Argentina will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Netherlands vs Argentina Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: L Messi

Vice-Captain: C Gakpo

Suggested Playing XI for Netherlands vs Argentina Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: E Martinez

DEF: N Otamendi, V van Dijk, D Blind

MID: F de Jong, D Dumfries, E Fernandez, D Klaasen

ST: L Messi, C Gakpo, M Depay

Netherlands predicted XI: A Noppert, J Timber, V van Dijk, N Ake, D Dumfries, M de Roon, F de Jong, D Blind, D Klaasen, C Gakpo, M Depay

Argentina predicted XI: E Martinez, N Molina, C Romero, N Otamendi, M Acuna; R de Paul, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria, L Messi, J Alvarez

