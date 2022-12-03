NED vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Saturday's FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs United States

Netherlands vs United States Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands vs United States: Netherlands finished their group stage campaign unbeaten to qualify for the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Dutchmen will now face United States of America in the pre-quarter finals on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Louis Van Gaal’s men conceded just once at the group stage and scored five goals after playing three matches. Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo has so far managed to score in all three matches. The 23-year-old is once again expected to register his name on the scoresheet in the round of 16 encounter.

USA, on the other hand, are all set to play in the pre quarter-finals for the third time in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Gregg Berhalter’s men finished their group stage campaign without losing a match and claimed the second spot in Group B.

However, the USA side will be wary of their star striker Christian Pulisic’s injury ahead of the match against Netherlands. The Chelsea footballer was involved in a collision with the Iran custodian Alireza Beiranvand after scoring the winning goal.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and United States; here is everything you need to know:

Netherlands vs United States of America Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Netherlands vs United States of America FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

Netherlands vs United States of America Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and United States of America will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Netherlands vs United States of America Match Details

The Netherlands vs United States of America FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, December 3, at 8:30 pm IST.

Netherlands vs United States of America Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cody Gakpo

Vice-Captain: Frenkie de Jong

Suggested Playing XI for Netherlands vs United States of America Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Jurrien Timber, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Davy Klaassen

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Netherlands vs United States of America Possible XIs

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah, Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright

