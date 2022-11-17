NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The I-League is in full swing and in the second game week of India’s renowned football festival, NEROCA FC will clash against Sudeva Delhi on Friday at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Neroca witnessed vociferous home support in Manipur in their tournament opener against Real Kashmir. But their fans returned home unhappy as their side were thumped 1-0 by the visitors. Neroca were slow to get going in the first half and were saved by their goalkeeper Shubham Das until half-time. However, Kashmir’s Issahak Nuhu broke the deadlock with an excellent strike in the 53rd minute which cost the Manipur side all three points. They will be desperate to secure a win when they take the field on Friday.

Sudeva had a similar fate in their opening match of the season losing to Mumbai Kenkre 2-1. After going down early in the first half, Sudeva responded in the closing stages of the first half as Basit Ahmed found the equalizer. But they conceded in the second half and dropped points. The Delhi side does not have a good away record but they will be desperate for a win when they clash against NEROCA on Friday.

Ahead of the I-League match between Sudeva Delhi and NEROCA FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Sudeva Delhi and NEROCA FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Sudeva Delhi and NEROCA FC will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Sudeva Delhi and NEROCA FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC begin?

The I-League match between Sudeva Delhi and NEROCA FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC Possible Starting XI:

NEROCA FC possible starting lineup: Shubham Dhas (Gk), Waikhom Rohit Meitei, David Simbo, Thokchom James Singh, Remi, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Vicky Meitei, Sardor Jakhonov, Thomyo Shimray, Jourdain Fletcher, Lourembam David Singh

Sudeva Delhi possible starting lineup: Sachin Jha (Gk), Sukhandeep Singh, Daniel Cyrus, Nitesh Darjee, Manjit Sharma, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Kosuke Yamazaki, Felix Chidi Odili, Shbho Paul, Sinam Maichael, Sridarth Nongmeikapam

