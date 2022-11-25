Netherlands vs Ecuador Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches in India?

Netherlands and Ecuador will clash in a crucial Group A fixture on Friday. Both teams recorded impressive victories in their first match of the tournament. While the Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0, Ecuador routed Qatar by a similar margin. Ecuador will head into this match as the underdogs. But they will certainly be harbouring ambitions of causing an upset considering what has already transpired in the tournament.

Unfancied teams like Saudi Arabia and Japan have toppled giants of the football world. Ecuador will hope that they achieve a similar result when they take on Louis van Gaal’s side.

The Netherlands have a star-studded line-up. Memphis Depay who did not start against Senegal due to his injury problems could feature in the starting XI. A win on Friday will virtually guarantee a spot in the round of 16 for the Netherlands. The Dutch will be raring to collect maximum points against Ecuador.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Netherlands and Ecuador be played?

The match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the match between Netherlands and Ecuador be played?

The match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be played at The Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the match between Netherlands and Ecuador begin?

The match between Netherlands and Ecuador will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Netherlands and Ecuador?

The match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be telecast on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador?

The match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Netherlands Probable Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Daley Blind, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Ecuador Probable Starting Line-up: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez, Romario Ibarra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Enner Valencia

