Netherlands vs Qatar Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Netherlands and Qatar will face each other at the Al Bayt stadium for the final round of matches in Group A. The host nation has yet to register a victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign.

This Qatari side lost to Ecuador in their opening encounter. They recorded another loss against Senegal in their last fixture. Despite the unfavourable result, Felix Sanchez’s men can take some positive notes as they finally opened their goal-scoring tally via a Mohammed Muntari header versus the Senegalese side.

The Dutch side are yet to lose in this edition of the FIFA World Cup, but their last outing against Ecuador was far from convincing. They managed to salvage a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Cody Gakpo goal in the 6th minute, but Enner Valencia managed to equalise in the 49th minute.

Virgil van Djik and Co are currently on top of Group A and would be looking to hold their position with a dominant performance over Qatar. The odds will be tipped in favour of the Netherlands but this has been a World Cup of great upsets. Akram Afif is yet to put on a dazzling performance and the home fans would be hoping to see some of his magic before they bid adieu to this World Cup.

It will be interesting to see how Group A pans out after all its fixtures are completed.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Netherlands vs Qatar Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cody Gakpo

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Muntari

Suggested Playing XI for Netherlands vs Qatar Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Andries Noppert

DEF: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Pedro Miguel

MID: Frenkie de Jong, Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo, Ismail Mohamad, Karim Boudiaf.

ST: Mohammed Muntari, Steven Bergwijn

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, M de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Mohammed Muntari, Akram Afif

