Netherlands vs Qatar Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

The Netherlands are yet to lose a game in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Cody Gakpo has been their star man upfront already scoring two goals in two matches for the Dutch National side in their World Cup campaign so far.

The Netherlands have the experience of Virgil van Djik at the back along with the dynamic presence of Gapko at the front. Frenkie de Jong brings some solidity in the middle of the park along with the ability to pick out a few crucial passes. They may not have had the most convincing performances but still lead Group A after two matches.

Hosts Qatar, on the other hand, have faced back-to-back losses and would be hoping to restore some of their pride when they take on Louis van Gaal’s men. It has been a tough campaign for this Qatari side losing their initial game against an inspired Ecuador side followed up by a 3-1 loss to Senegal.

Felix Sanchez’s side would be looking to end the competition with a bang. Should his side manage to claim a draw or victory it would be one of the biggest upsets in this World Cup which has already witnessed a few of them till now.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will take place on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Qatar begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Netherlands vs Qatar Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

