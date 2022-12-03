LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs United States Latest Updates: Dutch Face American Test; NED 0-0 USA

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 20:35 IST
Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA LIVE SCORE: The Netherlands face USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s first round of 16 tie at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.
The Dutch won Group A with seven points, posting 2-0 wins over Senegal and Qatar either side of a draw with Ecuador. Read More
3′ - Christian Pulisic gets a golden hcnace to give USA the lead in the opening exchange as a lucky balls falls to feet and Daley Blind plays him on side. Pulisic’s shot is savedthough by Andries Noppert.
KICK OFF! The Netherlands and the United States of America get us underway at Khalifa International Stadium!
USA in white and the Dutch are in their raditional orange.
The teams are here at the Khalifa International Stadium!
The Netherlands have won four of the nations’ five previous encounters starting with a 2-0 victory in Miami in February 1998, in which Ronald de Boer and Clarence Seedorf scored. There was the same outcome when they met again in May 2002 ahead of that year’s finals in Korea/Japan with Roy Makaay and Andy van der Meyde on target against a USA side which included today’s head coach Gregg Berhalter, general manager Brian McBride and Earnier Stewart, the sporting director of US Soccer.
The Netherlands earned subsequent friendly wins over USA on Dutch soil in February 2004 (1-0) and March 2010 (2-1). In the teams’ most recent encounter in June 2015, USA finally came out on top, coming back from 3-1 down with 20 minutes left to win 4-3 through a 90th-minute Bobby Wood goal.
The United States and Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.
Here is how United States line-up: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic
United States Formations: 4-3-3
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Here is how Netherlands lin-up: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay
Netherlands Formations: 3-4-1-2
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key attacker Christian Pulisic was included in the United States line-up for Saturday’s last-16 game at the Qatar World Cup against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.
But striker Josh Sargent, who was also injured in their last group stage game, a win over Iran on Tuesday, misses out as he has not recovered after hurting his right ankle.
Coach Gregg Berhalter has replaced him with Jesus Ferreira, while Walker Zimmerman replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence.
Pulisic was taken off at half-time against Iran and had been a doubt for Saturday’s game with pelvic bruising, but he was declared fit on the eve of the game.
The Dutch stuck with the same starting line-up that beat Qatar in their last group game on Tuesday, with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay as the attacking duo and Maarten de Roon in a midfield enforcer role alongside playmaker Frenkie de Jong.
The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continue to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers.
A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in football.
The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws.
Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four straight World Cup matches, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to snap.
The goal now for the US is to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since Korea/Japan 2002. They have a defensive record which augurs well – just one goal conceded – as they set about trying to stop the in-form Cody Gapko from scoring for the fourth game running at Qatar 2022.
The good news for USA is that Christian Pulisic is hopeful of featuring after picking up a pelvic injury when scoring the winning goal against Iran on Tuesday night. Berhalter sound an optimistic note in Friday’s pre-match press conference when he said: “We’re going to see him on the training field today. What I think [is] it looks pretty good so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”
What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States will take place on December 3, Saturday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and United States will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs United States begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
