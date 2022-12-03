Home / News / Football / LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs United States Latest Updates: Dutch Face American Test; NED 0-0 USA
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs United States Latest Updates: Dutch Face American Test; NED 0-0 USA

Netherlands vs USA LIVE SCORE: FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA Predicted XI, Get all the latest Score of Netherlands vs USA, football FIFA World Cup qatar 2022, Netherlands Team News at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 20:35 IST

Doha

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA LIVE SCORE: The Netherlands face USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s first round of 16 tie at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

The Dutch won Group A with seven points, posting 2-0 wins over Senegal and Qatar either side of a draw with Ecuador. Read More

Dec 03, 2022 20:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED 0-0 USA - Big Save

3′ - Christian Pulisic gets a golden hcnace to give USA the lead in the opening exchange as a lucky balls falls to feet and Daley Blind plays him on side. Pulisic’s shot is savedthough by Andries Noppert.

Dec 03, 2022 20:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED 0-0 USA - KICK OFF

KICK OFF! The Netherlands and the United States of America get us underway at Khalifa International Stadium!

USA in white and the Dutch are in their raditional orange.

United States and Netherlands players line up (AP)
Dec 03, 2022 20:05 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED v USA - Teams are Here

The teams are here at the Khalifa International Stadium!

Dec 03, 2022 19:48 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED v USA - Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have won four of the nations’ five previous encounters starting with a 2-0 victory in Miami in February 1998, in which Ronald de Boer and Clarence Seedorf scored. There was the same outcome when they met again in May 2002 ahead of that year’s finals in Korea/Japan with Roy Makaay and Andy van der Meyde on target against a USA side which included today’s head coach Gregg Berhalter, general manager Brian McBride and Earnier Stewart, the sporting director of US Soccer.

The Netherlands earned subsequent friendly wins over USA on Dutch soil in February 2004 (1-0) and March 2010 (2-1). In the teams’ most recent encounter in June 2015, USA finally came out on top, coming back from 3-1 down with 20 minutes left to win 4-3 through a 90th-minute Bobby Wood goal.

Dec 03, 2022 19:36 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED v USA - Previous Meeting

The United States and Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.

Dec 03, 2022 19:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: USA Starting XI

Here is how United States line-up: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

United States Formations: 4-3-3

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Dec 03, 2022 19:20 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED Starting XI

Here is how Netherlands lin-up: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

Netherlands Formations: 3-4-1-2

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Dec 03, 2022 19:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED v USA - Pulisic Satrts, Dutch Unchanged

Key attacker Christian Pulisic was included in the United States line-up for Saturday’s last-16 game at the Qatar World Cup against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.

But striker Josh Sargent, who was also injured in their last group stage game, a win over Iran on Tuesday, misses out as he has not recovered after hurting his right ankle.

Coach Gregg Berhalter has replaced him with Jesus Ferreira, while Walker Zimmerman replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence.

Pulisic was taken off at half-time against Iran and had been a doubt for Saturday’s game with pelvic bruising, but he was declared fit on the eve of the game.

The Dutch stuck with the same starting line-up that beat Qatar in their last group game on Tuesday, with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay as the attacking duo and Maarten de Roon in a midfield enforcer role alongside playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

Dec 03, 2022 19:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED v USA - Key Points

  • The Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978 and 2010 - but have yet to win it.
  • The Dutch secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A, beating African champions Senegal 2-0, hosts Qatar 2-0 and drawing 1-1 draw Ecuador.
  • The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020.
  • Cody Gakpo has three goals in three games for the Dutch.
  • The United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales.
  • The United States are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.
  • Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.
Dec 03, 2022 18:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs United States: NED v USA - Preview

The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continue to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers.

A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in football.

The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws.

Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four straight World Cup matches, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to snap.

Read more

They have the greater pedigree too – three World Cup finals overall – but USA have their own cause for confidence after emerging unbeaten from the group stage, having followed up draws with Wales and England with a decisive 1-0 victory over IR Iran.

The goal now for the US is to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since Korea/Japan 2002. They have a defensive record which augurs well – just one goal conceded – as they set about trying to stop the in-form Cody Gapko from scoring for the fourth game running at Qatar 2022. ﻿

The good news for USA is that Christian Pulisic is hopeful of featuring after picking up a pelvic injury when scoring the winning goal against Iran on Tuesday night. Berhalter sound an optimistic note in Friday’s pre-match press conference when he said: “We’re going to see him on the training field today. What I think [is] it looks pretty good so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States will take place on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and United States will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs United States begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

