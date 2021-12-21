>NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: NorthEast United FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the 37th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda. The Highlanders are currently ninth in the table with seven points from as many games. Khalid Jamil’s men got a shot in the arm with a 2-0 win against SC East Bengal in their previous game and they would aim to extend that winning momentum when they face the ISL heavyweights on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Last season’s runner-ups ATK Mohun Bagan have a total of eight points from six games thus far. They will be entering this game after Antonio Habas resigned from his post as head coach, FC Goa’s Juan Ferrando is set to take Habas’ place at the green and maroon camp. The Mariners are currently on a four-match winless streak after winning the first two games of the ISL this season. They come into this game after drawing out 3-3 against Bengaluru FC last time out.

Both teams have won two games and will be looking forward to getting their third in the upcoming fixture. The match between NEUFC vs ATKMB will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan:

>NEUFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 37 between NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

>NEUFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>NEUFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Tuesday, December 21, at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Provat Lakra, Deepak Tangri

Midfielders: Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara, Hugo Boumous

Strikers: Joni Kauko, Deshorn Brown, Roy Krishna

>NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Provat Lakra, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna

