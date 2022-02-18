>NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on rock-bottom NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

Bengaluru FC’s three-match winning run came to an end in their last match when they were beaten by table-toppers Hyderabad FC. Bengaluru have four games remaining and they will need to win all four if they have any chance of making it to the top four.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have not had any success this season and they are currently on a 10-game winless run.

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>NEUFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 94 between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC.

>NEUFC vs BFC Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>NEUFC vs BFC Match Details

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Marcelinho

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu

Defenders: Joe Zoherliana, Zakaria Diallo, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa

Midfielders: Mohammed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Marcelinho

>NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

NorthEast United FC - Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Zakaria Diallo, Mashoor Shareef, Tondonba Singh, Mohammed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanel, Deshorn Brown, Marcelinho

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhuri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

