NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today's ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC: Chennaiyin FC will square off against NorthEast United FC on Monday, November 29, in the 12th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22). The match between NEUFC and CFC is scheduled to take place at the Fatorda Stadium and it is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

In the previous edition of the league, NorthEast United impressed everyone by reaching the playoff stage of the league. However, this time around, they are struggling to get going. The Highlanders started their campaign with a 2-4 loss to Bengaluru FC before playing a goalless draw against Kerala Blaster.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their only game of this season.

Coming into this fixture, while Chennaiyin will aim to continue their winning run, NorthEast United will look to register their first win of the season.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC; here is all you need to know:

NEUFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

NEUFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs CFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Monday, November 29, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The NEUFC vs CFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deshorn Brown

Vice-Captain: Laldanmawia Ralte

NEUFC vs CFC suggested playing XI for today's match

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Gurjinder Kumar

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara

Strikers: Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawia Ralte

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Federico Gallego, Lalkhawpuimawia, Deshorn Brown

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Vladimir Koman

