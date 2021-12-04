>NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Northeast United and FC Goa: Northeast United FC will square off against FC Goa on Sunday in the 17th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda Goa. Both sides will head into this fixture with the hope to script their first win of the season.

So far, Northeast United have played three games and lost two of them while drawing one to collect a single point.

The story of Goa is no different as they remain the only side in the tournament yet to collect a single point. FC Goa started their campaign with a 0-3 hammering at the hands of defending champions Mumbai. In their very next game, Goa’s defence was dismantled as Jamshedpur recorded a 3-1 win against them.

>Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Northeast United and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

>NEUFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Northeast United and FC Goa.

>NEUFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The ISL match between Northeast United and FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>NEUFC vs FCG Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Northeast United and FC Goa will be played on Saturday, December 4, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The NEUFC vs FCG game is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm (IST).

>NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suhair

Vice-Captain: Camara

>NEUFC vs FCG suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: S Roy

Defenders: Lakra, Shareef-Thankgalakath, Lalhmangaihsanga

Midfielders: Santenna, Suhair, Camara, Martins

Strikers: Brown, Ortiz-Mendoza, Cabrera Lopez

>Northeast United vs FC Goa probable XI:

Northeast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Singh; Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana (C), Pragyan Gogoi, William Lalnunfela, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair.

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Sanson Pereira; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Romario, Alberto Noguera, Savior Gama; Airam Cabrera.

