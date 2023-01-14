NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 match, January 15 in Guwahati, 7:30 pm IST

NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa: NorthEast United FC surprised everyone after they had managed to get the better of Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan in December. Well, it still remains NorthEast United’s solitary win of the Indian Super League season. It has been an absolutely dismal season for the Highlanders. Vincenzo Annese’s men, with just three points under their belt, are currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League standings. NorthEast United will now be aiming to record their second win of the season as they will be facing FC Goa on Sunday. The Indian Super League fixture between NorthEast United and FC Goa will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati.

NorthEast United will head into the game after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Bengaluru FC in their last match.

FC Goa, on the other hand, also had to concede a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC in their last Indian Super League encounter.

Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa; here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match.

NEUFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs FCG Match Details

The NEUFC vs FCG match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Edu Bedia

Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Moirangthem

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jon Gaztanga, Iker Guarrotxena, Rochharzela

Strikers: Romain Philippoteaux

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Alex Saji, Joe Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanga, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui

