>NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC: In the 77th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, NorthEast United FC will battle against Hyderabad FC on Monday at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa. The Highlanders are coming into this game after playing out a 1-1 draw with sixth-placed Mumbai City FC in their most match. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC came from behind to register a 3-2 win over Odisha FC in their previous game. Both Hyderabad and NorthEast United are having a contrasting run in the ongoing season of ISL.

While Hyderabad are leading the ISL standings with 23 points under their belt from 13 games, NorthEast are languishing at the penultimate place with just ten points from 14 games.Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

>NEUFC vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC.

>NEUFC vs HFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>NEUFC vs HFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on Monday, January 31, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The NEUFC vs HFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 PM (IST).

>NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Victor

>NEUFC vs HFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Kattimani

Defenders: Santana, Irshad, Mishra, Rai

Midfielders: Suhair, Victor, Jadhav, Garcia,

Strikers: Ralte, Ogbeche

>NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Northeast United FC Possible Starting XI: Michu, Irshad, Santana, Flottmann, Lakra, Shereef-Thankgalakath, I Khan, Hernan, S Singh, Ralte, Suhair

Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI: Kattimani, Mishra, C Singh, Juanan, Rai, Victor, Garcia, Jadhav, Sharma, Poojary, Ogbeche

