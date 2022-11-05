NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 NEUFC vs KBFC Match, November 5, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, 7:30 pm IST

The ninth season of the Indian Super League has so far been simply miserable for NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders have not tasted a win yet after playing four matches in the Indian Super League. Marco Balbul’s men are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

In their next Indian Super League fixture, NorthEast United will be up against Kerala Blasters FC. The battle of the bottom two teams is scheduled to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United, in their last Indian Super League encounter, had to suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be looking to clinch their second win of the season when they face NorthEast United. Ivan Vukmanovic’s men currently occupy the 10th spot in the Indian Super League standings with just three points in their kitty.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC, here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match.

NEUFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs KBFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs KBFC ISL match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 5, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Gill

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Jon Gaztanaga

Strikers: Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: MIrshad Michu, Gaurav Bora, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jithin M.S, Matt Derbyshire

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

