>NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC: NorthEast United FC will play against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter on Monday, December 27. The game will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda. The reigning champions Mumbai would like to forget the 3-0 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in their rich run of form. With 15 points from seven matches, the Des Buckingham’s men would look to consolidate their place at the top

NorthEast United are placed ninth in the standings. They head into this contest after they narrowly lost (2-3) against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous match. Khalid Jamil’s charges will be desperate to put on a fight for their fans with a win against the title holders.

Advertisement

The NEUFC vs MCFC game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>NEUFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 42 between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC.

>NEUFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>NEUFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on Monday, December 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

>CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Suhair VP

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Patrick Flotmann, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Cassio Gabriel, Suhair VP, Ahmed Jahouh

Strikers: Matthias Coureur, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

>NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

NorthEast United FC: Mirhsad Michu, Matthias Coureur, Suhair VP, Lalkhawpuimawia, Shereef, Mashoor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Joe Zohera

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Vikram Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.