NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 Match

Odisha FC will have to win their remaining two matches to stay alive in contention for the Indian Super League playoffs. Odisha, with 27 points under their belt, are now placed in seventh position in the Indian Super League standings. In their first do-or-die fixture, Odisha will face bottom-placed NorthEast United on Friday. The Indian Super League fixture between NorthEast United and Odisha will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. In their first-leg meeting, the Juggernauts had defeated NorthEast United by two goals to one. Josep Gombau’s side will now head into the game after getting the better of Hyderabad FC 3-1, in their last match.

NorthEast United have so far managed to claim just one win in this season’s Indian Super League. The Highlanders, in their last match, salvaged a point against East Bengal. In their final encounter of the Indian Super League season, NorthEast United will be up against Chennaiyin FC on February 24.

Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match.

NEUFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs OFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs OFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Diego Mauricio

Vice-Captain: Saul Crespo

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Shubham Sarangi, Thoiba Singh, Aaron Evans

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Pragyan Gogoi, Joseba Beitia, Nandhakumar Sekar

Strikers: Romain Philippoteaux, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Alex Saji, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Kule Mbombo, Parthib Gogoi

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio

