NEW vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction: Newcastle United vs Arsenal Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the EPL 2021-22 NEW vs ARS Match, May 17, ST. James’ Park, 12:30 am IST

Arsenal will be aiming for nothing less than a victory against Newcastle United in order to keep their chances of qualifying for the next season’s Champions League alive. Earlier, Arsenal got a golden chance to seal their berth for next season’s Champions League as they needed a win against Tottenham on Friday. But the Gunners eventually had to suffer a 3-0 defeat against their London rivals.

Arsenal presently occupy the fourth spot on the EPL points table and they have just one point more than fifth-placed Tottenham.

Newcastle United on the other hand, will also be hoping for the full three points against Arsenal in order to end their three-match winless streak. Eddie Howe’s men are now in the 14th spot in the EPL standings with 43 points from 36 matches.

Ahead of the match between Newcastle United vs Arsenal, here is everything you need to know:

NEW vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Newcastle United vs Arsenal match.

NEW vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Newcastle United vs Arsenal is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NEW vs ARS Match Details

The NEW vs ARS match will be played at the St. James’ Park, on Tuesday, May 17, at 12:30 am IST.

NEW vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bukayo Saka

Vice-Captain: Martin Odegaard

Suggested Playing XI for NEW vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Matt Targett, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton

Forwards: Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Daniel Burn, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Edward Nketiah

