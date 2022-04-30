NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Newcastle United vs Liverpool, April 30, ST. James’ Park, 5 PM IST

NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s EPL match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Second-placed Liverpool will be hoping to take full points in their next match against ewcastle United on Saturday in English Premier League (EPL). Liverpool will come into the fixture after registering a 2-0 triumph against Everton in the famous Merseyside derby, in their last match. A win against Newcastle United will help Jurgen Klopp’s men to overtake Manchester City and claim the top spot on Premier League points table.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be hoping to continue their four-match winning momentum when they will take on Liverpool in EPL. Coach Eddie Howe might prepare for three points against Liverpool but he will be well aware of the threats possessed by the opposition attacking line-up.

Ahead of the match between Newcastle United and Liverpool; here is everything you need to know:

NEW vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Newcastle United vs Liverpool match.

NEW vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Newcastle United and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NEW vs LIV Match Details

The NEW vs LIV match will be played at the St. James’ Park on Saturday, April 30, at 5:00 pm IST.

NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for NEW vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Matt Targett, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Jonjo Shelvey, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Miguel Almiron

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible XIs

Newcastle United Predicted Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Matt Targett, Daniel Burn, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin

Liverpool Predicted Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

