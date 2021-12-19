>NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City: Newcastle United are set to welcome league leaders Manchester City at St. James’ Park on Sunday in the Premier League. The Magpies are languishing at the second spot from the bottom in EPL standings with just 10 points in their kitty from 17 games. They are three points behind 17th placed Watford and will be desperate to get on par point with them by winning this fixture. They have managed to win just one game this season at the start of this month against 18th placed Burnley.

The Sky Blues will come into this fixture after demolishing Leeds United 7-0 during midweek and will look to emulate the same result here. They are unbeaten in their last seven domestic games with their last defeat coming in October against Crystal Palace 0-2.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

>NEW vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City.

>NEW vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>NEW vs MCI Match Details

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, December 19, at St. James’ Park. The game between Newcastle United and Manchester City will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>NEW vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Grealish

>NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cancelo, Zinchenko, Manquillo, Ritchie

Midfielders: Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Hayden

Strikers: Grealish, Joelinton

>Newcastle United vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Fraser, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Wilson, Joelinton

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

