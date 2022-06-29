Newcastle United Agree Deal in Principle for Dutch Defender Sven Botman

Newcastle United have managed to overcome Italian club AC Milan to pull off their third close-season signing. The Magpies roped in defender Sven Botman from Lille. Newcastle agreed to a deal in principle for the signing of Dutch center-back Botman.

Botman has always been Newcastle manager Eddie Howe’s prime defensive transfer target in the ongoing summer transfer window. As per a club statement, the defender completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed on the terms of a five-year contract.

Newcastle announced the arrival of Botman on Twitter on Wednesday. A photo of Botman holding club’s jersey was shared and the post was captioned, “Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee!"

According to a report published by Sky Sports, the total fee for the defender is around £35 million, with the club saying the “formalities of the transfer" will be over this week. The report further states that the 22-year-old defender was Newcastle’s January transfer target but negotiations with Lille at that point of time proved to be inconsequential.

Botman becomes the third close-season signing for Newcastle following the transfers of goalkeeper Nick Pope and left-back Matt Targett.

Botman might be new to Newcastle but he is certainly familiar with the North East of England. Back in 2019, he was in neighbouring Sunderland preparing for a friendly match while playing for his former club Heerenveen. Botman, only 19 at that point in time, had agreed on a loan move to Heerenveen from his boyhood club Ajax.

Botman is now set to join Newcastle after spending two seasons at French football club Lille. Overall, he played 79 matches for Lille and also managed to clinch the Ligue 1 title back in the 2020-21 season. In the recently concluded Ligue 1 season, he played 25 matches for Lille and scored three goals along with one assist.

Prior to his stint at Lille, Botman rose through the ranks of the Dutch football club Ajax playing for Jong Ajax and SC Heerenveen.

In the international circuit, Botman represented the national team in the age-group matches. He has played for the Netherlands up to the U-21 level. Back in November, he did earn a call-up from the national team but he could not make his debut for the senior team.

