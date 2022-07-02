Newcastle United Complete Sven Botman Signing From Lille

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Details of the fee were not disclosed, but British media reported that the 22-year-old had joined for 35 million pounds ($42.33 million).

“I’m really happy, delighted, and I can’t wait to start this new adventure," Botman said. "This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It’s a day I’ve worked hard for and I’m very excited.

Advertisement

“Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League which is the best league in Europe.

"The whole package is just perfect. I’m looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new teammates."

Newcastle have a larger transfer budget than usual after being acquired by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October.

Botman is their third signing of the close season, following England goalkeeper Nick Pope and fullback Matt Targett.

Botman, who has yet to play for the senior Netherlands team, won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title during his two seasons in France.

“I’m delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude," coach Eddie Howe said.

Advertisement

“At 22, he already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team. I am looking forward to getting to work with him and seeing him with his new teammates."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.