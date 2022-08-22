Premier League: Newcastle United Striker Miguel Almiron's Stinging Reply to Jack Grealish

Newcastle United’s Paraguayan striker Miguel Almiron gave a befitting response to Manchester City’s Jack Grealish after his side salvaged a point against the defending Premier League champions on Sunday. Almiron, after the match, interacted with the home crowd present at St James’ Park and threw his shirt in the direction of a young fan holding a sign that read, “Miggy, can Grealish have your shirt?" Though, Grealish did not take part in the game after he sustained an injury during Manchester City’s last Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

The tussle between Grealish and Almiron had started last season during Manchester City’s Premier League title celebration. Grealish, during the wild celebration, had reportedly said, “Riyad [Mahrez], take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron."

The 26-year-old English striker was blasted by fans and former footballers for making such a statement. Almiron kept mum long and waited for the appropriate moment to unleash a befitting reply.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, during the pre-match interview, was asked about Grealish’s comments but the English coach did not seem too interested to speak on the matter.

“I have not broached it with Miggy, I do not think it is something we really need to discuss. I see a very happy person who is in a really good place. I do not see someone who needs extra motivation," Eddie was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Coming back to the match, Manchester City’s German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring on Sunday after finding the back of the net in the fifth minute. Almiron scored the equaliser in the 28th minute to bring his side back in the contest.

Callum Wilson scored 11 minutes later to earn a lead for the hosts for the first time in the game. Newcastle started the second half on a convincing note after defender Kieran Trippier earned a two-goal cushion for his side in the 54th minute. But eventually, they squandered the lead and could only salvage just a point after securing a 3-3 draw against Pep Guardiola’s side.

This was Newcastle United’s second back-to-back draw in the Premier League. They had kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest. In the next match, Newcastle United played out a 0-0 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

