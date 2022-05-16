Newcastle United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a crushing 3-0 defeat against Tottenham in their last English Premier League, Arsenal are set to take on Newcastle United on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at St. James’ Park.

The Gunners are currently in the fourth spot on the points table with 66 points from 36 matches.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, come into the fixture after conceding three back-to-back defeats in their last three Premier League outings. With 43 points from 36 matches, Eddie Howe’s men presently occupy the 14th place in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the EPL match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Newcastle United and Arsenal be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will take place on May 17, Tuesday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Newcastle United vs Arsenal be played?

The match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St. James’ Park.

What time will the EPL 21-22 match Newcastle United vs Arsenal begin?

The match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Newcastle United vs Arsenal match?

Newcastle United vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match?

Newcastle United vs Arsenal match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Daniel Burn, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Edward Nketiah

