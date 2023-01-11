Newcastle United vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Newcastle United had to face a shocking FA Cup exit after they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday. The Magpies will be aiming to forget the defeat and get back on the winning track as they are set to face Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. The fixture between Newcastle United and Leicester City will be played at the St James park.

The two teams had faced each other last time back in December last year and Eddie Howe’s men had comfortably emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of 0-3 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, on the other hand, secured a 0-1 win over Gillingham in their last match. Leicester City’s Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho had netted the solitary goal of the match to register a win.

Ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup match between Newcastle United and Leicester City; here is all you need to know:

The EFL Cup match between Newcastle United and Leicester City will take place on January 11, Wednesday.

The EFL Cup match between Newcastle United and Leicester City will be played at the St James park.

The EFL Cup match between Newcastle United and Leicester City will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City EFL Cup match will not be televised live in India.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City EFL Cup match will not be streamed live in India.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Daniel Iversen, Lewis Brunt, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu, Kasey McAteer, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

