Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending Champions Manchester City will travel to St James’ Park on Sunday to face Newcastle United in the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola and his side will hope to continue their unbeaten run with another victory against Newcastle.

City began their quest for a third straight league title with a trip to West Ham United on the opening day of the League. Their marquee signing Erling Haaland marked his presence in England as he scored from the penalty spot to put them ahead in the 35th minute of the game. The Norwegian then sealed the deal with a calculated finish to register his second goal as they bagged all three points.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United embarked on their first full season under Eddie Howe’s management, hoping to improve on last year’s 11th-place finish after an impressive rise since his appointment in November. The Magpies travelled to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend but had to settle for a point after a goalless draw, courtesy of some amazing saves from their new goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Guardiola’s men will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with another victory this weekend. Can Newcastle hold the champions at bay when they host them in their own backyard? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the EPL match between Newcastle and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle and Manchester City be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle and Manchester City will take place on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle and Manchester City be played?

The EPL match between Newcastle vs Manchester City will be played at the St. James Park Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle and Manchester City begin?

The EPL match between Newcastle and Manchester City will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Newcastle vs Manchester City match?

Newcastle vs Manchester City EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Newcastle and Manchester City EPL match?

Newcastle vs Manchester City EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Newcastle and Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle Predicted Starting Line-up: Nick Pope (Gk), Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson (Gk), Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

