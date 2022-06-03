After Brazil thrashed South Korea 5-1 in an international friendly on Thursday, Neymar and Son-Heung Min swapped shirts and posed with each others jersey’s in the changing rooms.

Neymar took to social media to post a photo, accompanied by the word ‘crack’.

While many were confused a bit about the word used, it can be presumed that it may be an iteration on the Portuguese slang ‘craque’ which means an ‘ace’.

‘Does he know me?’ Son asked Emerson Royal about Neymar, the Brazilian revealed to ESPN Brazil.

“Hey Son, of course he knows you, man. Just as you admire him, he can admire you too. You’re a star, you play a lot of ball," Emerson Royal said he told Son.

Neymar netted a pair from penalties to move to within four goals of the legendary Pele at the top of Brazil’s all-time scoring list as Son failed to find the back of the net in front of more than 64,000 fans at Seoul’s World Cup stadium.

Son said South Korea will take a lot of learning from their loss to Brazil.

“It was an honour to be able to learn from such a world class team," Son told Yonhap News Agency. “It was an extremely difficult match for us, but it was also an opportunity to learn a great deal.

“They are the kind of players that can exploit even small mistakes, and we have to improve in that aspect," he added. “Most of the five goals they scored were the results of our miscues. On the other hand, I think it was encouraging for us to create scoring chances against such a powerful team."

Neymar praised the ovation he and his Brail teammates got from the South Korean crowd.

“It was phenomenal. I didn’t expect this reaction," said Neymar.

Both teams have already booked their place in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar come November this year, with South Korea also to take on Chile, Paraguay and Egypt this month as they prepare for their 10th successive appearance.

