Neymar Picks up Ankle Injury Weeks Before Sister Rafaella's Birthday, Twitter Flooded With Memes

Neymar suffered a freak ankle injury which comes as a fresh blow for Paris Saint-Germain weeks ahead of their UEFA Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

PSG are currently trailing the round of 16 tie 0-1 on aggregate, and they could be without Neymar for the away trip to the Allianz Arena on March 9.

Neymar scored in PSG’s hard-fought win over Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, but it came at a cost as the Brazilian talisman had to be carried off the field on a stretcher while he was reduced to tears.

Even though the 31-year-old appeared in pain, he was wanting to continue to play on, but couldn’t. Lionel Messi grabbed a late winner for PSG as they fended off Lille 4-3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Insults Continue, But so Does the Dancing’: Vinicius Junior Target of Racism Yet Again at Osasuna

As soon as Neymar was stretchered off, it would have sent alarm bells ringing in the Parisian capital given the Brazilian poor track record with injuries. Over the years, he has missed several important matches for PSG due to fitness concerns.

There is also a running joke on social media that Neymar missed matches for PSG, so he could attend the birthday party of his sister Rafaella Santos who will turn 27 on March 11, two days after the fixture against Bayern.

Thus, many fans started to flood Twitter with hilarious memes as soon as Neymar was carried off injured.

Check how fans reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar would obviously be looking to return to full fitness as soon as possible with PSG still fighting on multiple fronts for trophies.

Follow live - ISL 2022-23, Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: MCFC 0-0 EBFC

The Ligue 1 giants are currently sitting pretty atop the French league standings, but they face an uphill task to turn around the 0-1 deficit against Bayern in the Champions League.

PSG have been hampered with injuries of late as Kylian Mbappe came on late against Bayern in the first leg, and it seems as if it will be very difficult for the Parisians to line up with all three of their star forwards, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar for the away trip.

Read all the Latest Sports News here