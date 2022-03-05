NIC vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain:

The runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Allianz Riviera on Saturday night to take on third-placed Nice in their next Ligue 1 match. The match between the two sides is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

A month after ending PSG’s title defence in Coupe de France, Nice qualified for the grand finale of the said tournament after defeating Versailles 2-0 in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Nice’s 2-0 win over Versailles also marked their third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions. They have also won three of their last four Ligue 1 home games and perhaps that’s why it is not wrong to say that it would not be easy for PSG to stroll to yet another comfortable win here.

Meanwhile, PSG will come into this game after defeating Saint-Etienne 3-1 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. They have won four out of their last five domestic league match and will look to carry their winning momentum to this game.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

NIC vs PSG Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

NIC vs PSG Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between NIC vs PSG is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

NIC vs PSG Match Details

The match between NIC vs PSG will be played on Sunday, March 6, at the Allianz Riviera. The game between NIC vs PSG will start at 01:30 am (IST).

NIC vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Hakimi

NIC vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Todibo, Dante

Midfielders: Verratti, Pereira, Rosario

Strikers: Messi, Neymar, Dolberg

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Nice Predicted Starting XI: Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui, Schneiderlin, Rosario, Kluivert; Gouiri, Dolberg

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Pereira; Di Maria, Messi, Neymar

