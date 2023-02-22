'No Longer Surprised', Sergio Ramos on Lionel Messi's Last-Minute Free-Kick in PSG vs Lille

Paris Saint Germain edged past LOSC Lille to secure a stunning 3-2 win in their crucial League 1 fixture at home on February 19. It remained all square till the 95th minute when Lionel Messi’s stunning freekick snatched the game away from the visiting side. Reacting to the decisive strike by the Argentina superstar, PSG centre-back Sergio Ramos was quick to acknowledge that it was not a rare thing for Messi. While speaking on Amazon Prime, the Spanish defender said that Messi was used to having the final say with stoppage-time goals during his spell with his former club Barcelona. “I am no longer quite surprised by Messi. He was used to deciding games at Barcelona as he did here," Ramos said.

Messi and Ramos have spent a significant period of their career in Spanish club football, playing for La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Their rivalry was well-recognised across the world while sharing the pitch during any high-voltage El Classico. Both of the footballers shifted their base to the French capital following the conclusion of the contracts with their clubs. Messi and Ramos joined PSG as free agents in the summer of 2021.

Ramos admitted that he is now “glad" to play with Messi on the same team. “Of course, it’s better to have him as a team-mate. Whoever you give the choice to, of having Messi with or against you, the response is quick and honest," the former Los Blancos captain said.

PSG hosted Lille following a 1-0 home defeat in their Champions League Round of 16 match against Bayern Munich. Their star forward Kylian Mbappe netted the first goal in the 11th minute before Neymar Jr increased the lead. Even after conceding two goals early in the first half, Lille was looking determined to make a comeback and was knocking at the Paris defence frequently. Bafode Diakite reduced the deficit to one in the 24th minute.

In the second half of the game, Lille increased their pace in the attack. Jonathan David made the equation level by converting a penalty in the 58th minute. Only after 10 minutes, Jonathan Bamba scored a breakthrough goal with Lille earning a 3-2 lead. However, PSG was not in the mood to give up and made it 3-2 following an 87-minute finish by Mbappe.

In the final minute of the injury time, PSG was awarded a freekick just outside Lille’s penalty area. Messi came forward to take it and added the final touch to the dramatic evening. His iconic curled delivery first hit the inside post and made its way into the net, completely baffling goalkeeper Chevalier. With the victory, PSG has gotten a stronghold on the top of League 1 standing with 57 points in 24 matches.

