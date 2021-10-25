'No Punch': Spanish Media Reacts to Barcelona's El Clasico Defeat by 'Lethal' Real Madrid

The Spanish press was not kind to Barcelona as they reviewed Sunday’s home El Clasico defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. While a few publications termed the Barca squad in their match report as ‘impotent’, other credited ‘lethal’ Real Madrid for delivering the first punch of the season. Reacting to Catalan giants defeat, Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo in its cover page put a photograph of a frustrated Memphis Depay and wrote, “No punch."

Mundo Deportivo’s also shared their cover page on their official Instagram page.

Advertisement

Criticising their performance against bitter rivals, another Barcelona daily, SPORT termed the side as ‘impotent’ in their Monday edition.

The headline of AS, however, was in favour of Real as their front page read ‘Madrid Roars’.

Marca also lavished praises on the Real Madrid squad by calling them ‘lethal’ for defeating Barcelona in their den – Nou Camp.

On Sunday, Real Madrid moved up to the second spot in the La Liga table following their 2-1 win over Barca. Real’s Spanish defender David Alaba broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute by scoring a stunner. Lucas Vazquez, then, doubled Real’s lead by scoring in second-half stoppage time. However, in the seventh minute of the injury time, Sergio Aguero pulled one back by scoring the first goal for Braca. However, it was not enough as Ronald Koeman’s side fell to Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit.

Advertisement

Following this loss, Barca have slipped to the seventh spot in the table with just 15 points in their kitty after nine rounds of games.

After the match, Barca supporters were also spotted swarming around Koeman at the stadium exit. While most of the fans were seen just clicking selfies with Koeman, a few of them were spotted banging on the bonnet of the car. Barca was also quick to condemn the incident, saying that “disciplinary measures" will be taken against those responsible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.