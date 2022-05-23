Noel Gallagher Stitched Up After Head-butt in Manchester City Mayhem

As most Manchester City supporters revelled in another Premier League title on Sunday, one of their most famous fans Noel Gallagher was receiving stitches in his face after being accidentally head-butted by Ruben Dias’s father.

The former Oasis rock star said he was "covered in blood" moments after Pep Guardiola’s side fought back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium in a dramatic final game of the season.

"As the third goal goes in there is absolute bedlam… in the stadium where we sit, Ruben Dias’s family are in the box, a couple of boxes up," Gallagher told TalkSport.

"So I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up. And I turn around and Ruben Dias’s dad runs straight into me, head-butts me. I’m on the floor covered in blood.

"I don’t see the last two minutes. I’ve got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes.

There was not a mark on the father of City defender Dias.

"He’s a big bear of a man, he almost knocked my teeth out," Gallagher said.

"As I’m going down the corridor Pep’s running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says ’what’s up with your face?’

"I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, ’You alright? What’s happened?’ and I said, “you’ll never guess."

