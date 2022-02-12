>NOR vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City: The runaway leaders Manchester City will travel to Carrow Road on Saturday to take on relegation zoned Norwich City in the Premier League. The home side will come into this game after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the midweek. Norwich’s Finnish striker Teemu Pukki scored the first goal of the match in the first minute. Pukki’s goal was cancelled out by Wilfried Zaha in the 66th minute.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, meanwhile, went past Brentford 2-0 in their most recent league game. Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne netted one goal each as City continued their impressive run in England’s top tier.

Advertisement

City are enjoying an unprecedented run in EPL, having won 19 of their 24 games. They have lost just two games so far and while playing out three draws.

City’s opponents, Norwich, on the other hand, won just four games this season while losing 14 matches. Norwich have played out four draws in 2021-22.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Norwich City and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

>NOR vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City.

>NOR vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Norwich City and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

>NOR vs MCI Match Details

The match between Norwich City and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, February 12, at Carrow Road stadium. The game between Norwich City and Manchester City will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>NOR vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: De Bruyne

>Vice-Captain: Grealish

>NOR vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Ederson

>Defenders: Walker, Cancelo, Williams, Hanley

>Midfielders: De Bruyne, Silva, Placheta

>Strikers: Grealish, Foden, Pukki

>Norwich City vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

>Norwich City predicted Starting XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Placheta, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah

Advertisement

>Manchester City predicted starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.