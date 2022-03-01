You may think that a tyrannical dictator like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un would probably lack the sportsmanship to be intrigued by any kind of sport but the leader reportedly is not just a football enthusiast but also has a favourite club.

According to ex-Italian Senator Antonio Razzi, Kim had, in a private conversation, revealed to him that he was a Manchester United fan.

A 2014 report published by The Mirror said that he had previously ordered state TV to broadcast Man United’s future matches as part of a scheduling revamp that also included programmes about how to ride a horse and how to play golf. A few years later, in 2017, Razzi told The Sun that the whimsical dictator had opened up about the ‘Red Devils’ being his favourite.

However, Kim does not believe in comparing himself to any of the players of United, whether past or present. When Razzi was asked about it, he had said, “No, Kim is Kim — he is the only one." After the rise of Han Kwang-song, Razzi disclosed that North Korea’s supremo wanted the Premier League to be inundated with talent from the country. Because it is “a country in perpetual progress," Kim believed that Han will be just the first of many players to emerge from the clandestine state and shine on the international scene.

Advertisement

Han, 23, was on loan at Perugia in Italy, and after an eye-catching start to the season, the North Korean wonder player had begun to attract attention. Han, who is now a free agent, has also represented Juventus Under-23s and most recently Al-Duhail in Qatar. According to Razzi, Kim believes Han is just a taste of the kind of talent North Korea can generate, and that his country is in continuous growth.

There were other despots before Kim, who have been linked with top-flight football. Muammar Gaddafi’s son previously played for Perugia in Italy, while Osama bin Laden was generally thought to be an Arsenal supporter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.