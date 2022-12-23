NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

NorthEast United FC find themselves in a precarious situation after playing 10 matches in the Indian Super League. The Highlanders have not been able to register a point yet in the ninth season of the domestic league. NorthEast United are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and Vincenzo Annese’s men will look to clinch their maiden win of the season in their next fixture.

However, it will not be an easy task for NorthEast United to secure the full three points from their next match as they will be up against a buoyant ATK Mohun Bagan side on Saturday. The match between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Kolkata giants have been unbeaten in their last four matches. Juan Ferrando’s men have so far claimed 20 points from 10 games.

Ahead of the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on December 24, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Michael Jakobsen, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Wilmar Gil, Rochharzela

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous

