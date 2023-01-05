NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Live?

NorthEast United will battle it out against Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday. The Highlanders are having a horrific season so far. They are bottom of the Indian Super League table with just one victory in 12 games this season.

They had to suffer a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in their last encounter, with Aaron Evans getting the solitary goal for NorthEast United on the night. Their defensive structure has been a big problem as Chennayin FC put seven goals past them on December 10.

Bengaluru FC who are placed third from the bottom are also suffering a similar fate at the moment. Bengaluru have managed to collect only three victories from 12 games in the 2022-23 season of the ISL so far. Bengaluru FC managed to prevail over NorthEast United by a solitary goal courtesy of Alan Costa the last time these teams met.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC will be played on January 6, Friday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

At what time will the Indian Super League match NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Probable Starting XI: Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Emil Benny, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Allan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Perez, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

