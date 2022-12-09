NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United are yet to win a match in the Indian Super league this season. They have lost all of their eight matches in the 2022-23 campaign so far and languish at the bottom of the table without any points.

Chennaiyin FC are coming into this game on the back of two defeats. They have leaked quite a few goals in their last couple of fixtures and would be hoping to keep a tighter ship at the back against Northeast United.

Ajith Kumar was sent off in the last fixture against Hyderabad which means that he won’t be available against the team from NorthEast. The Chennai-based side are currently seventh in the ISL table with three victories from eight games.

Advertisement

The early stages of a season can help set the momentum for the rest of the campaign. Despite a rocky start to the season for both teams, it will be interesting to see whether NorthEast United can get their first points of the campaign, or will Chennayin emerge victorious.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Advertisement

What time will the Indian Super League match NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30pm IST, on December 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC Probable Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tondonba Singh, Michael Jakobsen, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Romain Philippoteaux, Pragyan Gogoi, Wilmar Jordán, Matt Derbyshire, Mohammed Irshad Thaivalappil, Parthib Sundar Gogoi

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting XI: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Düker, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Petar Slišković, Vincy Barretto, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Vafa hakhamaneshi, Abdenasser El Khayati

Read all the Latest Sports News here