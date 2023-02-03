NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

NorthEast United FC’s new signing Joseba Beitia might not have been able to clinch a win against Kerala Blasters FC but the Spaniard’s power-packed performance was undoubtedly a big relief for the Highlanders team management. Beitia recorded the most touches and passes for NorthEast United in their last match against Kerala Blasters.

NorthEast United head coach Vincenzo Annese will once again depend on Beitia when his side will face Jamshedpur FC on Saturday. The Indian Super League fixture between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. After claiming just four points this season, NorthEast United are now struggling at the bottom of the points table.

The scene has not been much different for Jamshedpur FC this season either. Jamshedpur, with 9 points under their belt, are now placed in 10th position in the standings. The last season’s League Shield winners will now head into the game after enduring a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC.

Ahead of the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Kule Mbombo

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Harry Sawyer, Daniel Chukwu

