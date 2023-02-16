NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Live?

Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on February 17 in the Indian Super League. The team from Odisha will be looking to pile the pressure, in a bid to inch towards a top-four spot as we head into the business end of the season. They would be high on confidence after defeating second-placed Hyderabad convincingly in their last encounter. With a game against Jamshedpur, following their fixture against NorthEast United, Odisha desperately need a victory in a bid to secure a playoff berth in ISL 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the team from Northeast, failing to qualify for the playoffs spots, will be playing to restore some semblance of their pride. Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s team is still looking for their second win of the season, as they are placed bottom of the table with just five points from 18 games. This would be a great opportunity for Odisha to get three valuable points considering NorthEast United’s dismal form this season

Advertisement

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will be played on February 17, Friday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Advertisement

At what time will the Indian Super League match NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Probable Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Alex Saji, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Jithin Madathil Subran, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Kule Mbombo

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio

Read all the Latest Sports News here