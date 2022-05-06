'Not True': Kylian Mbappe's Mother Quashes Transfer Rumours

Kylian Mbappe has been the central point of discussions in the football transfer market for a long time. Rumours have been rife that the Paris Saint-Germain striker will be joining Real Madrid once the ongoing season gets over. But things started changing dramatically on Thursday when multiple news platforms and independent journalists started claiming that Mbappe has renewed his contract with PSG.

Now, Mbappe’s mother, Lamari Fayza, has made a statement quelling all rumours. “There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian’s future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties," she wrote on Twitter.

According to a report published by Managing Madrid, Fayza also talked directly to Marca and told, “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed."

Real Madrid have been eager to rope in the French footballer for a long time. Reportedly, the Spamich club made a huge offer to sign him last year but the decided to stay put in Paris.

The 23-year-old played a key role in helping his side in claiming the Ligue 1 title this season. So far, Kylian Mbappe has scored 24 goals along with 15 assists in 32 matches in the ongoing edition of Ligue 1. Overall, he has scored 167 goals and 76 assists for PSG in all competitions. Though, in Champions League, Mbappe could not earn the European trophy for the French club.

PSG were knocked out of this season’s Champions League by Real Madrid (3-2 on aggregate). He scored a crucial goal in the 94th minute against the Galacticos to secure 1-0 victory in the first-leg of the pre-quarterfinal. And in the second-leg, he found the back of the net once again in the 39th minute but his French teammate Karim Benzema scored a hattrick in the game to clinch victory for Real Madrid.

In the international circuit also Mbappe has already done a tremendous job. As a 19-year-old he scored four goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to help his side in becoming the world champions.

