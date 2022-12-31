Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE?

Nottingham Forest will take on Chelsea at the City Ground on Sunday. Steve Cooper’s men are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with a paltry 13 points from 16 matches.

Despite the heavy investment in the summer, Nottingham Forest have struggled to get going in the PL this season. They lost their last game against Manchester United by a score line of 3-0.

Chelsea were also going through a rough patch but managed to secure a 2-0 victory against Bournemouth in their last game. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount put the Blues ahead by two goals in the first half itself with Graham Potter’s men largely dominating proceedings.

Potter will also be under some pressure as Chelsea sit in the eighth position in the Premier League after accumulating 24 points from 15 games so far. They are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and would be eager to eliminate this difference.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be played on January 1, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be played at City Ground, West Bridgford.

What time will the Premier League match Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on January 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Probable Starting XI: Wayne Hennessey, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Remo Freuler, Ryan Yates, Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams, Emmanuel Dennis, Renan Lodi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard

Chelsea Probable Starting XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling

